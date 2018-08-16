Burnley community farm march to Martin Mere

Five coachloads of volunteers from Pennine Lancashire Community Farm enjoyed a daytrip to Martin Mere Wetland Centre.

The farm, which was established in 2002 and became a registered charity in 2011, was created following the 2001 disturbances in Burnley to use the medium of outdoor space to bring people together.

Nicholas Ripley, marketing manager from the charity, said: "We run an annual community trip, last year was to Tatton Park, this year it was to Martin Mere.

"The trip is for the volunteers and community members, most of whom are from Stoneyholme and Daneshouse areas of Burnley. The community chooses where to go. We took five coaches to Martin Mere."

The charity works across Burnley and Pendle in areas of high deprivation, across a number of community garden sites, forestry areas and farms. The central aim is to promote health, community cohesion and inclusion and economic wellbeing.

The farm, in March Street, has volunteer days on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays across various sites.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer can get in touch on 01282 421690.