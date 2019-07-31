Burnley court hears how man attacked bar manager with metal chair after downing more than 12 pints

A drunken customer who attacked a bar manager with a metal chair had drunk more than 12 pints, a court heard.

Andrew Beechey had been shouting and swearing at Oliver Brooks, who took his beer off him and asked him to leave the Tapster’s Promise in Colne, at about 8pm.

Burnley magistrates were told how 56-year-old Beechey stood up and threatened to beat the victim up.

The defendant was again asked to leave, but picked up the chair, which had a metal frame and told Mr Brooks he would assault him with it.

Mrs Tracy Yates, prosecuting, told the court:” He swung it and hit him on the right side of the head, causing immense pain and a raised lump to the head.

"Other customers detained the defendant and police were called.”

Mrs Yates continued:”In interview, the defendant said he had been drinking and had had more than 12 pints of lager throughout the day.

"He couldn’t remember the incident because of the high level of intoxication."

The prosecutor said Beechey had 26 convictions for 43 offences, including one previous assault matter.

She added:”The victim, a bar manager was providing a service to the public. That’s an aggravating feature, as are the previous convictions.”

Miss Deanne McGinty, defending Beechey, said:” He admitted drinking 12 pints of lager.

"To his credit, he has been honest in his interview. I think there are a number of issues there in relation to drink, which may be explored further by the probation service.”

The defendant, of Oak Street, Colne, admitted assault by beating on Saturday, June 15th.

He was bailed until September 3rd, for a pre- sentence report, on condition he does not go into the Tapster’s Promise and does not contact the victim.