Burnley drunk who abused police has found a job to keep out him out of trouble

A drunk who became aggressive and swore at police and others had since had some good news in his life – he has got a job, a court heard.

Stefan O'Neill carried on his behaviour when he was restrained and taken into custody.

The 30-year-old was on a conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly at the time, Burnley magistrates were told.

His solicitor, Mr Neil Cronin told the hearing: "He says he drinks because he's bored and has not much else to do. Clearly, giving him a job would give him something to do."

Miss Rachael Yarwood, prosecuting, said police were called to Dane Street, Burnley, on June 15th, in relation to a domestic incident.

The defendant was slurring his words, smelled of drink and was not responsive.

Miss Yarwood continued: "He became aggressive and swore at officers and other people in the vicinity. He was arrested. The defendant continued to swear when he was restrained and taken into custody."

Mr Cronin said O'Neill was due to start work this week, effectively packaging for Amazon. He had not been in employment for some time.

When police attended the incident, he became frustrated with them.

The solicitor continued: "It's no excuse. He shouldn't have become frustrated and shouldn't have been under the influence of alcohol."

The defendant, of Dane Street, Burnley, admitted being drunk and disorderly. He was fined £40, with £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

The Bench chairwoman told him: "It's very disappointing. You don't seem to be learning. Hopefully, now you have got a job you won't get a record for further offences. "