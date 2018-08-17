Burnley estate agent set to get fund raising idea off his chest

Estate agent Aaron Tunbridge has set himself a hair raising, or should that be that a hair losing challenge?

In Petty’s 90th year and as part of their corporate challenge events for Pendleside Hospice, associate director Aaron has agreed to have his all his chest hair waxed once he’s raised £500.

The Corporate Challenge sees businesses competing to raise money for Pendleside Hospice after an initial £50 given to them by the hospice.

It's then up to the companies involved to turn that into as much money as possible in a four month period from June to September 30th.

So far Petty’s staff members have taken part in numerous events including the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, Burnley 10k and the Pendle Hill Trig point picture challenge, where they donate £1 for every picture taken at the trig point and posted on their facebook page. They are also holding a charity dinner at The Fence Gate restauranr in Fence at the end of September.

Aaron said “After some of our team took part in the very physical challenges like the Three Peaks and the Burnley 10k I thought it would be good to do something a little different.

"It seemed like a good idea at the time but after watching a few Youtube videos I’m beginning to have second thoughts!

“My aim is to raise £500 and once this target amount has been reached, a public venue, date and time of the chest waxing will be confirmed.

“Hopefully we’ll film it and post it on the Petty Facebook page.”

A Just Giving page has been set up so if you’d like to see Aaron very publically get his chest hair ripped off you can donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aaronpettychestwax