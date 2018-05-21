Burnley fashion designer creates a sensation after making Royal Wedding dress in just 90 minutes

A Burnley born fashion designer created a social media storm when she made a copy of the wedding dress worn by bride Meghan Markle...in just 90 minutes.

Carrie-Ann Kay filmed herself live on Instagram making the white halter neck dress worn by the newest royal for her evening reception.

And the talented seamstress and designer managed to fit in looking after her baby son Race (one) at the same time!

Using herself as the model, Carrie-Ann sat down at her sewing machine to make the stunning floor length gown.

The original was designed by Stella McCartney and Carrie-Ann's version is slightly different in the fact it is backless.

And "The Meghan" went down a storm and has received almost 1,000 likes and Carrie-Ann has been inundated with inquiries about it.

A pupil at the former Habergham High School Carrie-Ann now runs her own business, Rene K Couture which is based in Barrowford.

She admits that she was slightly underwhelmed with the dress worn by Meghan for the actual church ceremony which was an off the shoulder gown created by British designer Claire Waight Keller for Givenchy.

Carrie-Ann said: "I realise it had to be very traditional but I can't say Iwas that impressed with it from a seamstress point of view.

"But the dress she wore in the evening was an entirely different thing.

"It was stunning and the next day I woke up and came up with the idea of creating one."

Carrie-Ann's creation is made to measure and available in 10 different colours.

She named her business in honour of her grandmother Rene who taught her to sew.