Burnley FC calls on fans to help plant 2,000 trees

More than 2,000 trees are to be planted following the successful launch of Burnley FC's ‘Evergreen’ shirt initiative.

The club has purchased more than 2,000 sapling trees, in line with the number of third kit shirts sold following the launch last summer.

There is the capacity to plant 500 of the purchased trees at Burnley FC in the Community’s 22-acre Whitehough Outdoor Centre in Pendle.

The remaining trees are available free of charge to supporters, local schools and community groups to collect from Turf Moor to plant across the community.

Neil Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Burnley FC in the Community said: “We are delighted our ground-breaking Evergreen project caught the imagination of our supporters in such a positive way.

“As a result of their enthusiasm for the idea, thousands of new trees will be planted across our community.

“I’d urge fans to head down to Turf Moor on the designated collection dates to pick up a tree and play a part of this unique campaign for a greener Burnley.”

A total of 1,680 sapling trees will be available for collection only from the Bob Lord concourse, accessed via Harry Potts Way, Gate B2 entrance, on the following dates:

- Monday, March 2nd, from 11am – 2pm

- Tuesday, March 3rd, from 11am – 2pm

- Wednesday, March 4th, from 11am – 2pm

The trees will be available free of charge, although fans will have the opportunity to make a voluntary donation to Whitehough Outdoor Centre on the day. Fans can collect multiple trees should they wish to.

Burnley FC and Burnley FC in the Community staff members will be on hand to assist on collection days. Please note there is no option to reserve trees or for the trees to be posted.

Supporters are advised that the sapling trees will consist of a variety of species and range in height from 15cm – 60cm on collection.

Though generic tree planting tips will be available to fans on collection, fans are encouraged to visit www.woodlandtrust.org.uk for more comprehensive instructions on how to plant and care for the varying tree species.