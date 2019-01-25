Burnley FC in the Community looking for volunteers to travel to Ghana

Burnley FC in the Community is returning to Ghana for the fourth time this October – and they are looking for enthusiastic volunteers to join them.

Since the first trip in 2015, Burnley FC in the Community has successfully led three groups to the village of Woe, in the Volta region of Ghana to help with the build of a new classroom block for the Dedzidi Primary School based.

In the first year, the team helped lay the foundations of the classrooms, the second visit saw the team moulding bricks and building classroom walls and in March 2018, the team helped mould another 500+ bricks for use in the second storey of the block.

Last year, 12 volunteers also took 12 suitcases full of clothing, footwear, sanitary products and school equipment – kindly donated by Burnley FC fans – for the people living in poverty in the Woe community.

As well as experiencing sustainable development in action via the work at the Dedzidi School project, the trip also offers volunteers the chance to explore the beautiful country of Ghana. In previous years volunteers have visited the largest waterfall in West Africa, a monkey sanctuary and the historic Cape Coast castle.

For the fourth time, Burnley FC in the Community is working with African Adventures to deliver the trip.

The volunteer travel company works with 25 community projects across Africa and is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact. This aligns their work to the UN Sustainable Development Goals; the blueprint to achieve a better, more sustainable future.

Volunteers are asked to raise £2,095 to take part and the departure date is Saturday, October 19th.

This covers the cost of flights, in-country transport, accommodation, three meals a day and an adventure weekend. It also includes a contribution to the non-profit work Burnley FC in the Community carries out in Burnley and the surrounding areas.

Burnley FC in the Community is hosting an information evening on Wednesday, January 30th, at UCFB Burnley, Jimmy McIllroy Stand, Turf Moor from 6pm – 7pm. Hosted by African Adventures staff, this is a chance to find out more about the trip and ask any questions.

Anybody wishing to attend the information evening, please email Siobhán at s.mcnamara@burnleyfc.com or register interest at www.burnleyfccommunity.org.