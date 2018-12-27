Burnley FC stars surprise guests at special Christmas party

More than 90 participants of BFCitC’s award-winning Extra Time and Veterans programmes joined the charity in the 1882 lounge at Turf Moor for the group’s annual Christmas Party.

With a delicious three-course Christmas dinner, a brass band and carols, plus fun party games there was plenty of community Christmas spirit on show.

As an added surprise, participants were treated to a special appearance from Burnley FC players Sam Vokes, Jack Cork and Chris Wood.

The players joined guests in a fun quiz, before posing for photographs and signing autographs, as well as spreading plenty of Clarets Christmas cheer.

Charlotte Griffiths, Health and Wellbeing Officer said: “It was great to see everyone enjoying themselves on the day, and it was fantastic to be able to give our Extra Time and Veterans participants a Christmas party to remember, as we know this time of year can be quite lonely for some people.”

Extra Time, a key offering of BFCitC’s Active Clarets programme, aims to combat loneliness and social isolation in senior citizens. As well as helping to increase participation in physical activity there are a wide range of games and activities for attendees to get involved in.

The programme was recognised at the BBC Radio Lancashire Community Heroes Awards in September, winning the Companionship Award, proving testament to the difference the weekly sessions are making to over 50’s in Burnley.

Extra Time’s free, social sessions take place every Wednesday morning, 10am - noon in the Jimmy McIlroy stand at Turf Moor and any members of the local community who are over 50 are welcome to attend.

Members of BFCitC’s Veterans programme were also in attendance at the party. The programme is making an active difference in the community, benefitting the mental and physical health of ex-Armed Forces men and women.

In association with the Royal British Legion, the weekly social sessions run every Thursday afternoon, between 3 and 5pm in the Jimmy McIlroy stand.

To find out more information about the programmes, contact Health and Wellbeing Officer, Charlotte Griffiths on 01282 704 716 or email c.griffiths@burnleyfc.com.