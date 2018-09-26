Burnley Fire Station to host 32nd annual 10k run

The stage is set for the 32nd annual Burnley Fire Station 10k run this weekend.

The run takes place on Sunday and this year the starting pistol will be fired at 11am and not the usual 10am start.

Over the years the popular event has raised thousands of pounds for Pendleside Hospice and the Firefighters charity and runners of all abilities over the age of 15 take part.

The race attracts both keen amateurs and seasoned running club members and everyone who takes part will be presented with a commemorative medal.

There were also prizes in different categories but the fun run will not be taking place this year.

If you would like to take part please go to www.fyldecoastrunners.co.uk/run.