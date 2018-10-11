Burnley funeral director nominated for national award

A Burnley based funeral directior has been nominated for the national award of Best Bereavement Worker in the UK.

Twenty-seven-year-old Annabel Davies is one of Co-op’s youngest female funeral directors.

After training to be a beauty therapist, shel decided she wanted to pursue a career in the funeral industry and joined Co-op Funeralcare as an apprentice at the age of 20.

The Butterfly Awards, now in its fifth year, recognise professionals working across a broad range of industries for the work they do supporting families through the loss of their baby.

The awards also recognise families for the strength and courage they show during a bereavement.

Annabel was nominated by Catherine Bailey and David Bailey, clients of Co-op Funeralcare in Burnley.

In 2017, Catherine’s daughter was 'born asleep' after difficulties during pregnancy. Annabel was able to provide Catherine and her husband with a cuddle cot, which allowed them to take their daughter home and spend time with her before the funeral.

Catherine, who nominated Annabel, said: “Annabel's compassion for bereaved parents and dedication to supporting them in every way possible is truly staggering – we were very touched by her thoughtfulness and attention to detail.

“Annabel went above and beyond the call of duty to ensure that we got the support that we needed, and the perfect funeral for our precious baby Ella.

"We will always remember the difference she made to us as a family, during the absolute worst of times and this award would be a well-deserved recognition of the amazing work she has done for us and so many other families.”

“I am truly touched and honoured to have been nominated for such a meaningful award," said Annabel. "As Funeral Directors, we’re here to support people who are going through a heart breaking time. The Butterfly Awards are an important step to make people aware of the support available for people going through the loss of a child.”

To find out more about Annabelle’s nomination and to vote for her as the UK’s best bereavement worker, head to http://finleysfootprints.com/belledavies

Award winners will be announced at a ceremony in Kenilworth on October 27th.