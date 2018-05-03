Burnley gearing up for all-day charity music festival

Music lovers will be served a real treat at an all-day festival later this month.

Festival in the Park takes place in Queens Park, Burnley, on Saturday, May 19th.

Jeramiah Ferrari

The lineup features Dream Frequency, Rob Tissera, Jeramiah Ferrari, Dirty Bare Feet, Luv House DJs featuring Saira Sax, Mark Johnstone, Nadia Lucy, Grant Holmes, plus more.

All money raised from the event will go to Pendleside Hospice, who are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year.

Organiser Madge Nawaz said: “We held a similar event in the park last summer and 500 people turned out for what was a great day.

“We want even more people here this time. There’s music for everyone and it’s all for a fantastic cause.”

The festival will run from 1pm until 9pm. Tickets are £5.

They can be bought through www.skiddle.com or from Remedy Gin Bar.