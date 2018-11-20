Burnley ground Turf Moor rebuilt...out of Lego

Clarets fans can now have Turf Moor in their living room after one Lego-mad supporter recreated every top level ground in the country out of the little plastic bricks.



Cardiff fan Jules Richards began building the replica stadiums in February 2015 when he knocked together his beloved Bluebirds' Cardiff City Stadium.

"A Sheffield Wednesday fan then asked for a Hillsborough one so I made that for him and then I thought why not build some more," he said.

Jules has gone on to build the grounds for all 92 teams appearing in this season's Premier League and EFL.

He has built four Turf Moors in that time – each comprising 1,300 bricks – all of which have been sold on to Clarets fans.

"Each Turf took me about 12 hours to do over the course of a few evenings," said Jules, who can be found on Twitter under the name 'Brick Stadiums of the 92'. "They cost about £190 for anyone who wants one.

"I've slowed down doing them now as my new job doesn't allow me as much time but I make a few here and there if I can for people."