Burnley gym members and staff turn into complete Maniacs to help hospice

Staff and members of The Oak’s Hotel Leisure Club in Burnley took part in the Muddy Maniac 7k in Blackburn in aid of Pendleside Hospice.

A group of 20 decided they wanted to take part in a physical challenge raising money for the hospice which is just across the road from the hotel on Colne Rd. And they raised a fantastic £900.

Gym manager,Jacob Cariou, said “We had a fantastic day and everyone really enjoyed it. We wanted to raise money for the hospice as they do so much for the local community.

"We are already planning our next challenge."

If you would like to take part in something such as Muddy Maniacs, Tough Mudder or other challenge events for Pendleside Hospice, please conact Leah Hutchinson in Fundraising on 01282 440140.