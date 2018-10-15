Burnley hotel celebrates landmark anniversary

Burnley's award-winning Holiday Inn Express marks its 10th birthday this week with a special party and news of an exciting Burnley Youth Theatre initiative.



The hotel is hosting an evening of music, entertainment and hospitality on Thursday with guests including local business leaders and Burnley's Mayor, Coun. Charlie Briggs.

The event also features the premiere of a specially written “Brilliant Burnley” revue from a team of young performers at Burnley Youth Theatre.

The Holiday Inn Express has a long-standing reputation for working closely with the local community on a host of projects, often resulting in young people beginning their careers in the hospitality sector.

Now the hotel is announcing at Thursday’s celebratory gathering, a new initiative partnering Burnley Youth Theatre for a year of fundraising.

Hotel general manager Steve Walmsley said: “We are really delighted to be announcing our special partnership with Burnley Youth Theatre.

"When we heard of their difficulties following a devastating flood during the summer, we wanted to help and came up with a project that not only introduces the theatre to the hotel but allows them to showcase their artistic skills.

"It seemed only fitting to have the repertory team from the youth theatre create a special revue for the hotel's 10th anniversary, telling the story of Burnley's rise to prominence in the region. We cannot wait to see what they have come up with when they perform at the hotel on Thursday evening.”

Karen Metcalfe, Burnley Youth Theatre artistic director said: "Burnley Youth Theatre are thrilled to be entering into a partnership with the Holiday Inn Express Burnley as their chosen local charity of the year.

"We are looking forward to the anniversary celebratory event at the hotel and our performance there, not to mention a year of exciting events, fundraisers and support to ensure we can continue to deliver a high quality theatre and arts offer to local children, young people and families in Burnley and the surrounding areas.”