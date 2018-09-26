Burnley Literary Festival opens a new chapter this weekend

Burnley Literary Festival is back for a third year and is bigger than ever.

From books to broadcasts, comics to characters, movies to monologues, poetry to podcasts, story-telling to street theatre, and writers to workshops, Burnley Literary Festival has something for everyone.

The event, which runs from Friday to Monday features more than 60 sessions across 20 town centre venues over four days, plus sessions in Padiham town centre.

It includes author talks from Hamzah Malik, Jenn Ashworth, Alice Broadway, Ashleigh Nugent, Robert Welbourn and Mike Smith; poetry sessions from poets Rory Waterman, Judith Willson and Julian Turner; and creative writing workshops including Simple Pleasure Poetry Workshop, Mindfulness and Creative Writing, and Creating Characters Workshop.

But Burnley Literary Festival is a literary festival with a difference. The vast majority of sessions are free, which makes it almost unique as far as literary festivals go.

The sessions also take place in non-typical venues, such as theatre in coffee shops, an author talk in a café bar, film showings in cafes, and a crime fiction workshop in an Italian restaurant (with free pizza).

There's even a giant story-telling whale in Burnley town centre, a story-telling trail, a caravan “Lit Trip Advisor”, a “create a comic” workshop, and a make-your-own podcast workshop.

The festival is organised by Burnley Council with support from Arts Council England, the Stocks Massey Bequest fund, as well as lots of support from Burnley and Padiham town centre venues.

Whilst most sessions are free, people are encouraged to book a place via www.ticketsource.co.uk/burnleyliteraryfestival.

For full details of all the festival has to offer visit burnleyliteraryfestival.co.uk.