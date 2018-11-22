Burnley Mainline buses are on the road to success with national award

Burnley’s Mainline buses are on the road to success after winning Gold at the UK Bus Awards, the bus industry’s biggest nationwide celebration of talent and innovation.

The Burnley Bus Company took the coveted Gold award in the Putting Passengers First category for its ‘Make My Mainline’ market research programme, which inspired the key features of a £4.5m. fleet of 30 new buses in Burnley – the company’s biggest investment in Lancashire. Each bus includes many of the best ideas suggested in the research results.

The buses took centre stage at a family event at Burnley’s Queensgate Bus Depot, which raised over £1,500 for the company’s adopted charity in 2017, Help for Heroes.

The Burnley Bus Company’s chief executive Alex Hornby said: “I’m immensely proud to see our dedicated people winning recognition at a national level for the great contribution they’ve made to another very successful year. Together our teams are looking forward to delivering more success in 2019 and beyond, as we continue to develop our business with customers at the very heart of all we do.”