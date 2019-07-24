Burnley man's loved ones raise money for Pendleside Hospice in his memory

The family of a much-loved Burnley man who died last month has thanked the 'kind-hearted' people who donated to Pendleside Hospice in his memory.

Malcolm Couch, of Portsmouth Avenue, spent just under two weeks in hospice care before he died peacefully at home on Friday, May 17th, at the age of 64.

Malcolm Couch

A collection was held online and at Malcolm's funeral to say 'thank you' to the hospice for all their care and support; the final figure an incredible £1,311.24.

His son, Aiden, said: "When dad was actually discharged from the hospice he gave them a thank-you card and £50. And that's what started it really. We can't thank them enough for how much they helped us. They let us stay overnight in a flat at the end of the block so we could still be close to dad and nothing was too much trouble for them. The work they do is just amazing."

Malcolm's daughter, Lyndsay, added: "You don't really want to be in a position where you need the hospice but when you do and you see all they do, you really appreciate it. They have been fantastic.

"When dad was discharged and went back home he started with a bit of a cough. His doctor from the hospice, Dr Chris Ainsworth, came up to see him that evening and then the following morning so we wouldn't have to wait for a GP to ensure Dad was comfortable and settled. He didn't have to do that but it goes to show just how much they care.

"The care from all the staff was outstanding."

Malcolm, who also leaves behind his wife Pat, daughter-in-law Laura and grandchildren Harrison and Libby, was a retired printer having worked at Peter Scott Printers and Michael Duerden's throughout his career.

An avid Clarets fan, the highly thought of family man was a regular in Briercliffe Social Club and could always be found with a smile on his face.

Aiden added: “We were overwhelmed by how many people attended the funeral. It was standing room only, with quite a number of people even having to watch it on the screen outside.

"This just showed how popular and well thought of he was. He was an amazing husband, dad and grandad with such a good sense of humour, and always had us laughing.

"We all miss him so much.”

Family friend Johanna Thompson will be continuing the fundraising in Malcolm's name with a sponsored head shave next month.

A spokesman for Pendleside Hospice said: “Thank you on behalf of everyone at Pendleside Hospice to Malcolm’s family and friends for supporting Pendleside in his memory.

"We rely heavily on charitable donations such as this to ensure we can continue caring for over 1,500 people each year free of charge”.