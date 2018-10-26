Burnley man's staggering Lake District swim challenge raises funds for Pendleside Hospice

A Burnley man swam the third largest lake in the Lake District end-to-end to raise money for Pendleside Hospice.

David Cock took part in ChillSwim’s Coniston End to End 5.25 mile swim in September.

It took him just two hours and 20 minutes to complete the challenge, finishing 33rd overall out of 500 other competitors and second in his age category of 60 - 65.

David, who raised £1,000 for the hospice through the challenge, swims most days at Crow Wood with fellow swimming partner and good friend Tony Livesey.

Tony is a regular supporter of Pendleside and recently opened the hospice’s Family Support Centre.

He said: “This event is not an easy feat, and David worked really hard to prepare for it. His achievement in getting an age category second place and finishing in the time he did is really impressive, not to mention the amazing fundraising he’s done for the hospice as well.”