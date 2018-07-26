Burnley man set for taste of TV stardom on hit reality show Celebrity Dinner Date

A project manager from Burnley is set for TV stardom in the hit reality show Celebrity Dinner Date.

Alex McCue (25) will appear in the show where a celebrity chooses three out of five menus created by contestants who then have to cook it for them.

David Pott (centre) star of the reality show Ibiza Weekender, chose a dish cooked by Burnley man Alex McCue on the show Celebrity Dinner Date

The celebrity is then invited to choose the contestant they prefer the most to take out on a date.

Alex' mouthwatering menu, included his own unique starter he called Lancashire Stack which was bruschetta topped with black pudding, halloumi and asparagus wrapped in parma ham.

This was followed by "Flirty fillet steak" for the main course cooked in a peppercorn sauce and served with sweet potato fries and cauliflower cheese.

And the dessert was another of Alex' own creations, a gin and ginger cheesecake served in a cocktail glass.

The menu was one of the three picked by celebrity David Potts who has found fame as the bubbly head rep on a another hit TV show, Ibiza Weekender.

He came to Alex' home in the Ightenhill area and television cameras were there to capture how the date went.

Alex, who works for Burnley based Engie facilities management, said: "I had no idea who the celebrity was going to be until I opened the front door so it was a complete surprise and I wasn't sure who David was at first!"

And while the steak was a hit, the red wine Alex chose to accompany it wasn't!

Vegetarian Alex, who himself tucked into a quorn steak, said: "David told me he didn't like red wine so I had to drink it all myself!"

Alex, a former pupil of Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe who studied journalism and television production at the University of Chester, has admitted that he is definitely looking for love.

But he is sworn to secrecy about whether he has found it yet!

He said: "The show will be on soon so viewers will have to wait and see what happened on the night."