Burnley MP joins Police and Crime Commissioner in call for extra police funding

Burnley MP Julie Cooper MP has backed calls for Lancashire Constabulary to be given fair funding.

Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw was welcomed to Parliament this week by Lancashire MPs to update them on policing in Lancashire.

The briefing allowed MPs to hear about the challenges that policing in Lancashire face with reduced budgets and increasing demand.

Mrs Cooper said “I am backing the call from the Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire to receive its fair share of police officers from the Prime Minister’s proposed recruitment drive.

“In Burnley we have seen police numbers cut leaving communities feeling unsafe. It is crucial for these cuts to be reversed so that our police have the time and resources to police our communities and keep us all safe.

"This is why I welcome calls from our Police and Crime Commissioner to bring Lancashire Constabulary to its 2010 staffing levels by recruiting more officers.”

Commenting, Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw, stated: “I am in Westminster today to update MPs on my ongoing concerns around police funding and I am calling on Boris Johnson to give Lancashire its Bobbies back.

“Lancashire has been on of the hardest hit by austerity and I’m calling on the Prime Minister to match Lancashire’s ambition to recruit the 750 police officers lost since 2010.

“Together with MPs, I am standing up for Lancashire to ensure we receive a fair funding settlement which is sustainable and reflects the unique circumstances that Lancashire faces as a police service.”

In January, Clive Grunshaw told the Burnley Express that there were 800 less police officers and 350 less police support staff in Lancashire than there were in 2010.

Recent figures for crimes in Lancashire show that recorded crimes had increased 30% between 2018/19 and 2011/12.