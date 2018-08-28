Burnley MP speaks of her "shock and sadness" at deaths of popular couple on holiday in Egypt

Burnley MP Julie Cooper has spoken of her "shock and sadness" at the deaths of a Burnley couple while on holiday in Egypt last week.

In a statement today the MP said she was "deeply saddened" to hear the news about the deaths of John and Susan Cooper.

She said: "My heartfelt sympathy goes out to all those who have been affected by these sad events.

" As the circumstances surrounding their unexpected and untimely deaths are unclear, it is absolutely correct that a full investigation is being carried out into the causes in order that their family and friends receive all of the information which they are desperately seeking.

"I will continue to monitor events closely and give all possible support to the next of kin should they request it."

Egyptian authorities have confirmed that there was a "strange smell" in the hotel room where the couple died.

Major General Ahmed Abdullah, governor of Egypt's Red Sea region where the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in Hurghada is located, confirmed on the region's Facebook page that "there was a strange odour in the room."

This supports the claim made by the couple's daughter, Kelly Ormerod, that there was a strange smell in the room which they tried to eliminate with perfume.

Kelly, who was holidaying with her parents and her three children, has stated she believed it was "something in the room" that killed her mum and dad.

She said they noticed the smell after returning to their rooms after dinner.

When her parents failed to come down for breakfast the next day Kelly went to their room where she found them both seriously ill.

Mr Cooper died in the room while Mrs Cooper, who has worked at the Burnley branch of Thomas Cook for many years, died after being taken to hospital, according to their daughter.

The room was sealed off while specialist engineers inspected ventilation and air conditioning systems.

The Coopers' bodies are being analysed by a forensic laboratory in capital Cairo, the governor added.

Travel operator Thomas Cook has said that it could take up to 10 days for the results to be known.

The company ordered the evacuation of all of its guests staying at the hotel in the wake of the Coopers' deaths last Tuesday.