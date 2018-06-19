Burnley music festival Drop the Beat a huge success

Music lovers flocked to the annual Drop the Beat music festival in Burnley on Saturday.

The stellar line up included 35 DJs and artistes in three indoor arenas.

Crowds at Burnley's Drop the Beat

There was also a VIP arena and cocktail bar and a Peaky Blinders themed bar at the venue in the Ightenhill area.

Craig Kennedy, one of the organisers, said: "The feedback from the crowd and DJs has been amazing.

"A lot of people said it was the best Drop the Beat in our seven events."

Craig thanked organisers and everyone who attended the festival and he promised Drop the Beat would be back bigger and better in 2019.