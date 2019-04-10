Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley groups could earn up to £5000 for community projects

Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley rural communities could win a grant of up to £5,000.

Applications are still open for the next two weeks for the Calor Rural Community Fund.

The scheme rewards deserving rural community projects with 21 prize pots ranging from £1,000 to £5,000.

Andy Parker, Calor’s head of corporate affairs, said: “From wrestling clubs to second-hand community shops, there has been all sorts of varied and deserving projects come forward to apply for this year’s fund, but we are certain there must be many more community groups out there that would really benefit from the grants available.

“As a company we are passionate about supporting rural communities. Over the past two years, we’ve seen the Calor Rural Community Fund contribute to numerous projects that have helped improve local life, including village hall refurbishments and new equipment for sporting and music groups.

“Because we’ve seen first-hand the difference our funding can really make to these communities, we have made the decision to up the total prize pot to £70,000 for this year’s scheme."

Applications close on April 29th and the public can then vote for their favourite projects from May 2nd.

Calor is also pledging £2,000 worth of match funding to approved entries that use Crowdfunder to raise donations for their community project.

Winners will be announced on July 18th.

To apply, please visit www.calor.co.uk/communityfund.