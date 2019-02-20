Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley residents warned to be on look out for scam emails offering refunds

A warning has gone out to residents in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley to be aware of fake emails which claim people are owed a refund or say billing information is out of date.

The warning comes from TV Licensing and the emails often link through to ‘copycat’ TV Licensing websites which ask people to input their personal and financial details.

TV Licensing has seen a rise in calls about this issue and Action Fraud reported it had received around 2,500 reports of these con emails.

Matt Thompson, a TV Licensing spokesperson said: “In common with other large organisations like HMRC, TV Licensing suffers from fraudsters sending scam emails to the public posing as genuine TV Licensing communications.

“TV Licensing will never email customers, unprompted, to ask for bank details, personal information or tell you that you may be entitled to a refund.

" Anyone who has provided their details as a result of a fraudulent email should report it via ActionFraud atwww.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.

"If they have provided bank details, they should call their bank urgently.

TV Licensing offers helpful information on scam emails at the following link: www.tvlicensing.co.uk/faqs/FAQ288.

Fake texts purporting to be from TV Licensing have also been reported. Advice on these texts can be found at the following link: https://www.tvlicensing.co.uk/faqs/FAQ233