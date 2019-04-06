Burnley Police bid to reunite stolen property with rightful owners

Do you recognise these items?

Were you the victim of a burglary?

a mobile phone has also been recovered

Police have recovered several items found in the course of an investigation which are suspected to be stolen.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "The items were found among other stolen property that were in the possession of individuals who were arrest for a series of property offences that took place in Burnley, Accrington and Rossendale."

If you recognise any of these items as yours please contact DC Tim Fryer from Burnley CID on 6342@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

Police recovered power tools