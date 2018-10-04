Burnley primary school kids enjoy day at Whitehough Outdoor Centre

Some 64 children from a Burnley primary school have enjoyed a jam-packed activity day at Whitehough Outdoor Centre in Pendle, taking part in a wide range of educational and physical activities.

The Year 6 pupils, who visited Whitehough on September 28th from Reedley Primary School, certainly embraced the centre's taste for adventure, trying their hand at the myriad attractions including the Leap of Faith, the High Element, Problem Solving, archery, and Jacob's Ladder.

"My favourite activity was the leap of faith because it was a challenge for me and I had to overcome my fear," said Aisha, while Aariz added: "I enjoyed problem solving because you had to work together as a team and listen to other people's ideas."

Although some of the activities were challenging, teacher's said how proud they were of the children for trying their best to overcome some of their fears, with everyone saying that they had had a fantastic day.