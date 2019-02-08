Burnley pub championing teenager in second battle with Leukaemia

A Burnley pub has pledged to support a teenager battling Leukaemia for the second time.

The Prairie, Keswick Road, Burnley, plans to celebrate its reopening as a Sizzling Pub & Grill following an extensive remodel by raising money to support Morgan Hewitt and her family. The venue reopened its doors to customers with a ceremonial team ribbon cutting on Thursday, January 31st.

Morgan (14), who attends Park High School, Colne, is being treated for lymphoblastic Leukaemia, which could include bone marrow transplant. The pub hopes to raise awareness around bone marrow and stem cell donation by championing charities such as the Anthony Nolan Trust and DKMS.

Elysia Day, The Prairie general manager, said: “Morgan’s story struck a chord with the entire team and we are keen to help the family in any way we can, so that they can focus on supporting Morgan through this difficult time. We have some great local events in the pipeline, and we hope they’ll be really well received within the local community.

“The pub looks fantastic following its refurbishment and we can’t wait to welcome back all our regulars and the people of the Burnley to see what the new look Prairie is all about.”

The teenager was first diagnosed aged seven and is currently receiving CAR-T therapy. Doctors are testing her close friends and family to see if they’re a match for bone marrow.

For more information or to make a booking, please visit www.sizzlingpubs.co.uk or call 01282 418221.