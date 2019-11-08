Burnley pub given poppy makeover to mark Remembrance Day

A pub in Burnley has decorated the outside of its building with poppies to commemorate Remembrance Day.



Stefan and Laura Riley, who run the Hare and Hounds in Haggate, wanted to do something special to mark the 100-year anniversary of the first two-minute silence held in 1919.

Stefan and Laura Riley took over the running of the pub in February. Photo: Lisa Durkin

So, the couple, along with regulars Brett and Victoria Stevenson and Sean Conway, spent today cutting poppies out of plywood and screwing them to the front of the pub.

Two 'Tommy soldiers', drawn freehand by Brett, have also been cut out of wood and fastened to the exterior.

And on Sunday, after the memorial service at Briercliffe War Memorial, the pub will be giving away 100 shots of Bene and 100 bacon butties (one each per person), to mark the anniversary.

Laura said: "There will be a Poppy Appeal Collection on the bar and we're asking people to please give generously, with all money going to The Royal British Legion.

The poppies have been cut out of plywood. Photo: Lisa Durkin

"It's such an important date and we wanted to do something a little bit extra special. We always try and go above and beyond but for Remembrance Day it's worth it.

"We'd like to thank Brett, Sean and Vicky, who has been cutting out material poppies all evening as well to put up on lampposts and benches around the area.

"We've only been here since February but the community spirit we have seen in that time has been incredible. Hopefully as many people as possible come to the service on Sunday."