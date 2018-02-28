Burnley push-up world record attempt

Determined fitness instructors and members of Burnley’s high-tech gym, Fitness Evolution are aiming to become Guinness World Record breakers.



They, along with staff and students at Burnley College, are planning to enter the Guinness Book of World Records for smashing the record for the most people ever completing push-ups for 60 seconds simultaneously.

The current record is held by a team from the United Arab Emirates who managed to gather 1,645 individuals for the challenge in February 2017.

The attempt will take place at Burnley College on Thursday, March 22nd, and organisers want as many people as possible to come along and take part.

Ashley Alderson, manager of Fitness Evolution, said: “We’re determined to bring the Guinness World Record for the number of people simultaneously doing push-ups in one place to Burnley, where it belongs! But we need your help to make this happen,

“We’ve staged the challenge between noon and 1pm on March 22nd so that as many people as possible can use their lunch break and head over to Burnley College to take part in the record-break attempt. Whether you come on your own; bring along a group of work colleagues or head over with your friends you are more than welcome and can help us to make history.”

Students and staff from Burnley College Sixth Form Centre, Apprentices and their Trainers from Themis at Burnley College, students and lecturers from the Burnley UCLan Campus and Adult Learners on a variety of courses both during the day and evening have already pledged their support.

Anybody interested in taking part can secure their place by visiting the Fitness Evolution Facebook page or www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/guinness-world-record-attempt-fitness-evolution-tickets-43125523602.