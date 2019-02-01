Burnley Rose School's late Christmas present for Pendleside Hospice

Pendleside Hospice has received a welcomed late Christmas present, courtesy of a Burnley school.

Pupils from The Rose School raised a fantastic £344 from their Christmas Fayre and taking one of the hospice’s chocolate bouquets to raffle.

A group of pupils from the school attended the hospice back in October last year to see for themselves the work that Pendleside does and the facilities available which encouraged them to want to fund-raise for the charity.

Pupils from the school attended the hospice last week with two of their teachers to present their cheque.