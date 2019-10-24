Burnley's first 'Boogie Wonderland' event aims to banish loneliness and get over 55s on the dancefloor

The countdown is on to an event that aims to beat loneliness and bring people together.

An afternoon disco, especially for the over 55s, will be held next month at Remedy Gin Bar and nightspot.

Boogie Wonderland will be hosted by Tracey Smith, the founder of the Natter Shack which has been a runaway success.

Fifteen venues across Burnley and Pendle are now signed up to the scheme where people of all ages can meet for lunch or coffee and a chat.

And two Sunday afternoon tea dances hosted by Tracey attracted dancers from across the North West.

And it was through chatting to some of the people who attend Natter Shack events that Tracey discovered some real disco divas among the older generation.

Tracey will host the event with Remedy owner Madge Nawaz on Saturday, November 9th, and DJ Gaz Ali will be spinning the discs from 2pm. The trio are providing their services free of charge and entrance to the disco is free but donations are welcome to go towards future events.

The event is aimed at 55 and overs only but any carers or chaperones are also welcome.

For anyone who may be apprehensive about attending Tracey will be outside the venue in Ormerod Street in the town centre, next door to Smackwater Jack's, to greet people and put them at ease.