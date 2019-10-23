Burnley's new Crow Wood Hotel opens its doors to the public

The brand new Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort has officially opened its doors to the public.



A labour of love for Burnley entrepreneur Andrew Brown, the impressive £13m. 76-bedroom hotel is the final piece of the sprawling Crow Wood complex jigsaw and sits alongside the leisure club, The Woodland Spa, Bertram's Restaurant, The Lounge and Soccer Burnley on 100 acres of unspoiled woodland. There’s also a brand new restaurant and bar, too.

Bar inside the new Crow Wood Hotel and Spa Resort. Photo: Andy Ford for the Burnley Brand team.

Marketing Manager Justine Cooke said the hotel was a fantastic addition to the town and one that had many different dimensions to it.

"It is a truly multifaceted building. It's a beautiful wedding destination but also ideal for corporate events, team building days and the like."

"Wilfred's Restaurant & Bar is a destination restaurant in its own right, open to everyone, and a place where you can spend the entire evening. The executive chefs behind Bertram’s have developed the fabulous menu here which features signatures dishes from all corners of the globe.

"At night the sophisticated bar is perfect for weekend pre-dinner drinks and post-dinner cocktails. It’s also a wonderful place to bring all the family at the weekends when we serve leisurely lunches from 12pm. Children will love playing on the adventure playground and the 40 acres of sensational private parkland makes it the ideal spot to spend family weekend afternoons.

View from the back of the Crow Wood Hotel and Spa Resort. Photo: Andy Ford for the Burnley Brand team.

"Tables can be easily booked online at wilfredsrestaurant.com."

Mr Brown told the Express earlier this year that a hotel was the next "logical step" following the success of the award-winning spa.

Mrs Cooke added: "The hotel is a fantastic way to enhance your spa break experience. We had only 11 bedrooms onsite but we were typically fully booked for weekend spa breaks months in advance. Now we have 76 spectacular rooms to offer, there’s much more possibility of securing a weekend spa break next time you contact The Woodland Spa to book."