Burnley's poppy shop opens to honour the Fallen

A display of artwork and poetry by schoolchildren is drawing visitors to this year's Poppy Shop in Burnley.

The pop up shop was officially opened in the Charter Walk shopping centre by the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Anne Kelly and her consort and husband, Mr John Kelly.

Organised by the Burnley and Padiham branch of the Royal British Legion, the work on display in the shop is open most days, apart from Sundays, from 9am until 2pm.

Students from St Augustine's RC in Burnley and Nelson's Holy Saviour RC primary schools have written several emotive poems from the perspective of children whose fathers went to war.

The verses include accounts of what the war effort meant for these children and how grateful they were for it.

The legion would like to feature more artwork and poetry from any other schools who would like to get involved next year.