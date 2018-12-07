Burnley school chosen as only one of two in the country to pilot project to get people walking

A Burnley school is celebrating after being chosen as only one of two in the country to pilot a project launched by the Ramblers Association.

Sir John Thursby Community College was chosen by The Ramblers Association for the "Step Out and Step Up" project which aims to show the positive impact that walking can have on people's lives.

Students celebrate with the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Charlie Briggs (back left) and Glenda Brindle School, Secretary of the Blackburn and Darwen Group'of the Ramblers and Michael Counter, Chairman of the North East Lancashire Area of the Ramblers.

The school was delighted to host an exhibition of the inspiring work created by year 10 students who were presented with certificates and awards by the Ramblers Association.

Among the VIP guests to the exhibition were the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Charlie Briggs who said it was wonderful to celebrate young people being creative, working together as a team and producing artwork of amazing quality.

The work was produced after the Ramblers devised a walk to Wycoller in Pendle where the students got the opportunity to see the countryside and the stunning architecture of the buildings there.

Inspired by this, the pupils used their skills to sketch and photograph different aspects of what they saw.

The field work was the basis for the exhibition and also a presentation by the students in front of staff, fellow pupils and governors.

The project was led by teacher Louane Frances who was thanked by headteacher Mr Rob Browning who also praised the students for rising to the challenge.

He said: “This has been a fantastic opportunity for our young people and they have created some absolutely wonderful work.

"I am so proud that our school has been able to be part of this pilot project and thank everyone at the Ramblers Association for their time and the funding that they secured to enable our students to have such a great experience."

The project, aimed at encouraging and developing a practical appreciation of young people’s surroundings whilst promoting the name of the Ramblers, will now be rolled out to other schools.