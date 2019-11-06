Burnley school piloting scheme that aims to enhance wellbeing of students

Children at a Burnley school are learning how to become 'peaceful warriors.'

Sessions for the youngsters at St Augustine's RC Primary include meditation, breathing exercises, self defence, pad work and negative behavioural support.

Team building games are also part of the Peaceful Warrior programme the school is piloting.

Steve Baker, who runs the Satori-Ryu Martial Arts Association in Nelson and is due to open a club in Burnley, is leading the way, coming into the school once a week and working with all years.

Steve said: “It’s fantastic working with children so young and they do take it on board.

“It helps with any anger-management, to see and understand situations, a well as being fun and enjoyable.

“The sessions are tailored to the individual needs and progression of pupils and they do seem to be thriving off them.”

Headteacher Sinead Colbeck said the scheme was chosen as something different to enhance the wellbeing of pupils and help them to be more resilient and independent.

She said: “We are proud to be a pilot for this scheme.

"It’s innovative and new to our school and it’s something the staff don’t have the skill base to deliver so to have Steve here is superb for our pupils.