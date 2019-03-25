Burnley sexual assault allegation is unfounded

Detectives investigating an allegation of sexual assault in Burnley have established that no offences have taken place.

It was reported on Friday that a woman had been sexually assaulted on the canal tow path, close to Thompson Park, Burnley.

Police patrols were stepped up in and around the area, after the incident, which was alleged to have happened at 1-45am.

A police cordon had been put up next to some construction work taking place under the bridge. No arrests were made as officers said they were trying to establish exactly what happened.

Police immediately launched an appeal and investigations revealed the claims were baseless.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Following extensive enquiries, we are now satisfied that no offences have occurred.

"The matter is no longer being investigated."