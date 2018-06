World Cup fever has well and truly arrived at this Burnley street!



Residents in Lionel Street at Gannow Top have trimmed up with England flags and bunting.

And they were celebrating last night after England beat Tunisia 2-1 in their first game of the tournament.

This photograph was taken by a passerby who was impressed by the sea of patriotic flags.

The neighbours will be hoping the flags bring them some luck again on Sunday afternoon when England face Panama.