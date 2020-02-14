Burnley Tesco store evacuated amid bomb scare fears

Burnley's town centre Tesco superstore was evacuated earlier this afternoon following a bomb scare.

Staff and customers were told to leave the Centenary Way store at around 1pm.

Staff and customers were told to leave Tesco following a bomb scare

Police, fire crews and the ambulance service are currently at the scene, but there is not thought to be a credible threat.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 12:49pm today to reports of a bomb threat at Tesco in Finsley Gate in Burnley.

"The store was evacuated.



"Officers have attended and there is not thought to be a credible threat. The store will shortly be reopened.



"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the source of the phone call."