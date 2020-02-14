Burnley Tesco store evacuated amid bomb scare fears

Burnley's town centre Tesco superstore was evacuated earlier this afternoon following a bomb scare.
Staff and customers were told to leave the Centenary Way store at around 1pm.
Police, fire crews and the ambulance service are currently at the scene, but there is not thought to be a credible threat.
A police spokesman said: "We were called at 12:49pm today to reports of a bomb threat at Tesco in Finsley Gate in Burnley.
"The store was evacuated.
"Officers have attended and there is not thought to be a credible threat. The store will shortly be reopened.
"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the source of the phone call."