Burnley Town Hall flag flies at half mast in memory of Clarets legend

The flag above Burnley Town Hall is being flown at half mast as the town pays tribute to one of its greatest adopted sons.

Coun. Charlie Briggs, the Mayor of Burnley and a lifelong Clarets fan, said: "Jimmy was one of the greatest players the Clarets have ever had; he was a true legend and was worshipped by generations of fans.

"He was a true gentleman and a wonderful ambassador, not just for Burnley FC but also for the town and the borough as a whole.

"I was only at Turf Moor yesterday unveiling the newly-created memorial garden as a way of allowing fans to remember loved ones. It seems a cruel irony that less than 24 hours later we're remembering a much-loved former player who did so much for the club and the town."

Burnley Council leader Mark Townsend said: "Our thoughts and condolences go out to Jimmy's family and friends. The flag at the town hall has been lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect for him and his achievements.

"His love for his adopted town of Burnley was very apparent when he was granted the freedom of the borough in 2008. The honour was a mark of how much he contributed to Burnley, far beyond his exploits on the football ground."