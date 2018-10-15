Burnley travel agents lands prestigious award

A Burnley travel agents has thanked its customers after being honoured at a recent awards ceremony

Althams Travel picked up Advantage Leisure Travel Agent of the Year (North) at the travel industry awards ceremony hosted by the consortia, Advantage Travel Partnership,

Althams Travel’s general manager, Peter Mackie attended the ceremony held at the stylish London Hilton Southbank hotel.

Attended by 250 guests, TV presenter Mark Durden-Smith took to the stage for a third year in a row to host and present 22 awards to Advantage members and business partners.

Sandra McAllister, Althams Travel managing director, said: “We are thrilled to have won this award and would like to thank all our loyal customers who have helped us achieve this.

"We are passionate about making sure all our customer get the holiday of their dreams and this award is testament to the hard work and dedication of all our staff.”