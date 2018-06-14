Burnley village set to host popular agricultural show

A popular show will be held in Cliviger this weekend.

The Todmorden Agricultural Show takes place on Saturday and organisers are hoping for fine weather for the event which attracts hundreds of visitors from across Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Crowds gather at one of the show rings at last year's Todmorden Agricultural Show.

The event will be held on the showfield close to the Ram Inn pub and there are numerous attractions including a display by Mighty Smith the strongman, a BMX show, dog display team, Birds of Prey and falconry displays.

There will also be vintage tractors, a funfair and a variety of stalls and refreshments.

For more information about the show and tickets go to Todmorden Agricutural Show on facebook.

A prize winning sheep at the Todmorden Agricultural Show.