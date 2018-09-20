Burnley welcomes free Parkinson's therapy taster event

Free taster therapies specifically designed for people with Parkinson's are being showcased at a special event in Burnley later this month.

Run by Parkinson’s UK Burnley Support Group in conjunction with the Lancashire Parkinson’s UK team, the event will offer free introductions to massage, music, and art therapy along with exercise tasters to include boxing and Nordic walking, with studies showing that two-and-a-half hours of exercise per week can help slow progression of symptoms.

Taking place from 12-4pm on Friday 28th September at Burnley Central Methodist Church on Hargreaves Street, all activities demonstrated can have a positive and therapeutic effect on managing the long-term neurological condition - which can leave people struggling to walk, speak, and sleep and affects one in every 350 adults.

“We want to encourage people affected by Parkinson’s in the area to come along, meet new friends, and see what many and varied activities and therapies are available to them that could make a really positive impact on their experience of living with the condition day to day," said Parkinson’s UK Area Development Manager, Rebecca Ward-Dooley.

Every hour, two people in the UK are told they have Parkinson's, with organisers encouraging local people affected by Parkinson’s to drop in to see how some of the activities available can support them in managing the condition.