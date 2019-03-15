Burnley Wetherspoons staff and regulars react to shock sale announcement

Drinkers at a popular Burnley bar have spoken of their dismay at plans to sell their favourite watering hole.

And the 39 staff at Wetherspoons’ Brun Lea pub face an anxious wait to see if the chain can find them work at other ’Spoons establishments in the area or be retained by any new owners of the prime site in Manchester Road.

Hundreds of customers have posted their reaction to the news on the Burnley Express’s Facebook page after we broke the shock news yesterday.

One member of staff who did not want to be named, said that Wetherspoons were looking to offload the Burnley site “as soon as possible”.

The employee said that staff were stunned by the news and were not hopeful of finding alternative employment at other bars owned by the chain which include The Boot in Burnley and the The Wallace Hartley in Colne.

One regular customer said: “It is disappointing news because this is a popular boozer with a great selection of beers and it is cheap.

“Who knows what will replace it in Burnley. Whatever it is it will not be able to match the prices here.”

Drinkers at the Brun Lea can get a pint of Ruddles beer for £1.75 and food options include an 8oz sirloin steak with chips, mushrooms and tomatoes for just £5.99.

The Brun Lea is one of 16 pubs that has been put up for sale by the pub giant

A spokesman for Wetherspoons said: “We understand that our loyal customers and staff will be disappointed with this decision. However JDW does occasionally put pubs up for sale. This is a commercial decision taken by the company after long consideration.”

The spokesman added that trade would continue as normal until a buyer was found.

He also gave an assurance that if the existing 39 staff at the Brun Lea were not taken on by the new owners Wetherspoons would try to find them work at other outlets across the region.