Burnley Youth Theatre reaches £10,000 fundraising goal to repair leaking roof

A campaign aimed at raising money to repair a major leak in Burnley Youth Theatre's roof has hit its target.

The theatre, based in Queen's Park Road, suffered a major flood from a burst pipe in May and has been running its 'Raise the Roof' campaign since.

Staff at the theatre said they had been left overwhelmed by the generosity and support of the local community after passing the £10,000 target, which means the repair work can now be completed.

Donations have included individual donations through the campaign’s Virgin Money Giving page of nearly £2,000, a donation of £300 from the Rotary Club of Burnley, £1,000 from Holiday Inn Express in Burnley, £4,000 from local ward councillors from Burnley Borough Council, £500 from the Moira Preston Trust and a number of other contributions including participants organising their own coffee mornings and sweet sales.

Artistic director and CEO Karen Metcalfe said: “We are so pleased that we have managed to reach our goal of £10,000 to repair our roof.

"We couldn’t have done it without the kindness and generosity of our participants and their families and local people, charities, businesses and councillors.

"This has been a collective effort of everyone who understands and values the impact that Burnley Youth Theatre has on local people.

"We are getting so close to all repair works from the flood and roof being complete and we cannot wait to get back into the theatre.”

The theatre is planning a big community celebration event in the near future and the building will be officially reopened by Sir Ian McKellen on May 23rd when he visits the theatre to perform his national tour of Ian McKellen on stage.