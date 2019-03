Burnley gym users put their best foot forward in a charity Zumbathon.

Three Zumba instructors, Louise, Caroline and Teressa, led the way for 30 ladies and one four-year-old girl at the three-hour event on Sunday, March 17th, at Crow Wood Leisure, Burnley.

It was organised by Pendle Hill Fundraisers for Cancer Research UK, collection more than £1200 through sponsorship, donations and two raffles.