Civic dignitaries and VIP guests have spoken about what the opening of Primark's new store means for the people of Burnley.



The fashion giant opened its new store this morning (Friday) at Charter Walk Shopping Centre by the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Charlie Briggs.

Primark opened its doors for business this morning

The store has created local employment opportunities, with 110 new jobs.

Here's what people had to say about the new store