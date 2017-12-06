Free food and medical costs make Google the best place to work in the UK

Internet giant Google has been named the best place to work in the UK, offering benefits including free food and medical costs.

Jobs site Glassdoor used information from employees to draw up a list of the most recommended workplaces across the country, covering pay, benefits and other issues such as flexibility.

Google came on top, followed by Anglian Water, social housing group Bromford, Facebook and cloud computing company Salesforce.

Robert Hohman, chief executive of Glassdoor,l said: "We know today's jobseekers are more informed than ever about where they go to work, researching everything from company culture to career opportunities, to pay philosophy and more.

"The Glassdoor awards recognise employers that are truly best places to work because they're determined by those who really know best - the employees.

"Employers where employees love to work continue to prove that they have a recruiting and business performance advantage."

A marketing manager at Google praised the company over pay and benefits such as free food, medical and dental costs.

The best places to work, according to Glassdoor, are:

1. Google

2. Anglian Water

3. Bromford

4. Facebook

5. Salesforce

6. Lookers

7. Rentokil Initial

8. Hiscox

9. Apple

10. HomeServe UK

11. Capital One

12. Screwfix

13. Yell

14. Expedia

15. Taylor Wimpey

16. Rentalcars.com

17. Sky Betting & Gaming

18. Proctor & Gamble

19. Royal London

20. Explore learning