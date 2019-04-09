Leisure trust's mission to boost workplace well-being across Pendle

The Pendle Leisure Trust is treating employees across the area to health and well-being events.

Fitness instructors carried out health taster sessions and BMI and blood pressure checks at The Daisy Group, Nelson. They also organised a competition for staff to test a tornado bike while therapists from Inside Spa carried out back massages.

Quammer Iqbal, the trust’s operations manager, said: “As the leading provider of leisure and fitness activities in Pendle, I think it’s important we take our knowledge and experience to local organisations.

“It’s important that employers look after their staff and encourage them to exercise and it is also beneficial for employers to have fit and healthy employees. Healthy staff means less cost incurred with people being off sick and exercise increases the energy levels of people resulting in greater output.

“Fit employees are also less stressed, therefore regular exercise releases the physical and emotional tensions which is more beneficial to both the employee and employer.”

If any local businesses would like Pendle Leisure Trust to visit them to host a similar event, please send an email to Quammer.iqbal@pendleleisuretrust.co.uk