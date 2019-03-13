Nelson manufacturer dreaming of cracking California

A Nelson company, celebrating a century of business, is California dreaming as it aims to expand its already booming export trade.



Over the past century, REM UK Limited has grown into an international supplier of quality salon and spa furniture, exporting products all over Europe, America and the Far East.

From humble beginnings, selling solely electrical hairdryers, REM now employs around 80 skilled staff at its facility in Nelson. Going forward, REM’s ambitious objectives are to make greater inroads into the American market.

The company is working with a large Californian based distributor to increase REM’s exposure to the West Coast and is attending trade shows in Orlando with the aim of attracting custom from the Floridian peninsula.

Commercial Director Trevor Lingard said: "It’s been a long journey for REM having to adapt within an ever-changing industry. From our roots as an electrical manufacturer through the mid 1900s, we’ve now developed into the UK’s market-leader in the supply of salon and spa furniture and are now breaking out into the global market.

"Testament has to go to the team we work with at REM and the hard work put into the business since the 1990s to keep up-to-date with the technology, training and diversity needed to both retain and grow the business."

As part of its centenary celebrations, REM has worked closely with Burnley company D&M Creative to bring its history back to life. The reception area now displays their journey with a stunning ‘timeline’ piece of artwork, showcasing the business throughout the years.

Creative Director at D&M Creative Damian Greenwood said: "It’s been an honour to have worked with REM over the last few years. A project as personal and intricate as a timeline, spanning a century, conjures up many fascinating pictures, stories and significant moments throughout history. I feel that the result speaks for itself and hope that the wall art stops many visitors in their tracks as they pass the reception area."

Trevor added: "Working with Damian has been an absolute pleasure, he completely got under the skin of the project and understood exactly what we wanted to achieve. The timeline now proudly hangs in our reception area and through Damian's evocative design we can now showcase the full journey of REM. I couldn’t be happier with the result."