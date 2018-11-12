New Burnley developed phone app could improve your gym

Gym users are being urged by a Burnley company to post photos of worn and unhygienic fitness equipment upholstery on social media - to encourage managers to take action and help clean up the industry.

Fitness enthusiasts are now able to post photos, selfies and short videos of machinery in need of attention to Burnley based RecoPad's newFacebook page and Instagram page. They should also tag/include the gym location, as they too will get a notification that will hopefully spur the owners into addressing the issue.

RecoPad director Dean Boyle saidd: “More than five million people across the UK go to their local gym and comfort and hygiene is understandably a real concern for them. We're hoping that encouraging people to share photos of padding that's seen better days will improve the situation because we can also contact the owners of the featured gym and get the equipment repaired very quickly, with the help of the free RecoPad App.”